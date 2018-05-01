Demopolis Summer Youth Leadership Program Expands

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A summer program in Demopolis designed to develop the leaders of tomorrow is expanding.

The annual Public Safety Youth Leadership Academy teaches participants the skills necessary to be a good leader.

Participants learn teamwork, communication and decision-making skills.

Organizers say this year the program has gone from two one-week sessions to one two-week session.

They say it has also been opened up to allow kids from anywhere in Marengo County to participate.

Demopolis High senior Tyler Ward attended the program in 2016.

“Any student should try and go in, whether they think they’re a born leader or they don’t, because the camp really teaches you about leadership, and it teaches how to be a leader in your community, in your church or even in your friend group,” he said.

Slots for the program are still available.

For more information about the program call (334) 289-3073 or apply online at www.demopd.org.