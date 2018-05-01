Judge Rules Montgomery’s First Charter School Won’t Open in 2019

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery’s first charter school won’t open next year after a judge rules it didn’t receive enough votes for its application.

The Alabama Education Association sued charter school LEAD Academy in February after the Alabama Public Charter School Commission approved the charter school in a 5 to 1 vote. The association claimed six votes were necessary to pass and LEAD Academy’s application didn’t meet the criteria.

Montgomery Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines ruled Tuesday in favor of the association.

Associate Director Theron Stokes said in an emailed statement the association will “fight all attempts to illegally divert public school dollars from Alabama classrooms to out-of-state, for-profit, charter school corporations.”

LEAD Academy already secured a location, recruited employees and accepted applications.

The school’s chairwoman Charlotte Meadows didn’t respond Tuesday to request for comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)