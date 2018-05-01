Legendary Country Music Group “Alabama” to Perform in Tornado Relief Concert

by Alabama News Network Staff

Multi Grammy Award-winning country music group Alabama has announced it will headline a tornado-relief concert at Jacksonville State University later this year. It will be the group’s only performance in the state in 2018.

Alabama will perform at JSU Stadium on September 26 with their close friends and many special guests. They will donate all concert proceeds after expenses to JSU for tornado relief after an EF-3 level storm tore through Jacksonville and the JSU campus in March.

Alabama has recruited an all-star lineup of very special guests including the Charlie Daniels Band, Jamey Johnson, Riley Green, Shenandoah, Darren Knight “Southern Momma” and many more surprise artists to be announced, the group said on its website.

Tickets are on sale by clicking here or by calling (877) 435-9849. Tickets start at $25, plus applicable fees.

Forty years since starting the band, Alabama has charted 43 #1 singles including 21 #1 singles in a row and have won over 179 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards and ACM Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have their own star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Randy Owen, lead singer of Alabama, has a lifelong connection to Jacksonville State University and is devoted to giving back to the community that gave so much to him.

“As a proud alumni, Jacksonville State University is not only in our home state, but also very near and dear to my heart. A tremendous amount of damage has been done to the campus that must be rebuilt and we are ready to do our part to help reconcile the devastation,” he said.

“Just as we did with the Alabama Fundraiser Concerts when the 2011 tornadoes hit, we continue to want to help. And one way we can help is to do what we do best, play music with our friends and raise money for the university repairs. When I asked my bandmates and cousins Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook, whose wife Lisa is also a JSU alum, they were both thrilled to pitch in and help out.

We hope all the people in Alabama, Southeastern Tennessee, and Western Georgia will help support this event by buying tickets and attending the concert. We are proud to have asked some of our special friends to join in and perform at the concert as well. Hopefully this event will help those in need and at the same time celebrate the JSU 2018 homecoming.”