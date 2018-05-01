MPS Releases Names of Final Four Superintendent Candidates

by Alabama News Network Staff

Larry E. DiChiara, Ed.D. Dr. DiChiara has 35 years of professional educational experience in public schools in Lee County, Phenix City, and Selma. That experience includes over nine years as superintendent of Phenix City Schools, one year as acting superintendent/chief administrative officer (under state intervention) of Selma City Schools and 11 years as an assistant for Lee County Schools. DiChiara has a Doctorate in School Administration, AAA and A certificates, a Masters of Science in Special Education, and a Bachelor of Science in Special Education all from Auburn University.

Robert A. Griffin, Ed.D. Dr. Griffin has 27 years experience in Alabama k-12 schools with over 13 years in administrative and leadership roles. That experience includes five years as Demopolis City Schools superintendent, two years as Goshen High School’s principal, four years as principal and career technical director for Troy City Schools, and other leadership positions in Lee County Schools. Griffin has a Doctor of Educational Administration, an Educational Specialist Degree, a Masters of Science Degree, and a Bachelor of Science Degree all from Auburn University.

Angela Mangum Ph.D. Dr. Mangum has been involved in education since 1989 as a teacher, adjunct professor, principal, academic leader and superintendent. She served in Troy City Schools, Montgomery Public Schools, the Alabama Department of Education, and as superintendent of Selma City Schools from 2015 to 2017. Mangum has a Doctorate of Philosophy in Instructional Leadership from The University of Alabama, an Education Specialist in Elementary Education from Auburn University Montgomery, a Masters of Science in Elementary Education and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Troy Universty.

Ann Roy Moore Ed.D. Dr. Moore is the current interim superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools. She began her work in education in 1972. She has served as a teacher, consultant, principal, curriculum specialist, manager of elementary education, deputy superintendent and superintendent in Huntsville City Schools, and teacher for Florence City Schools. She has also served as an adjust professor at several Alabama colleges. She has AA and A certificates in K-12, and superintendent certification from Alabama A&M University, a Doctorate in Curriculum Leadership, Personnel and Early Childhood from Vanderbilt University, an Education Specialist in Elementary Education and a Masters in Elementary Education from the University of North Alabama, and a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Hampton University,

The four candidates will appear at a reception for the public, Thursday (5/3) at the Professional Services Center (PSC) at 515 South Union Street from 10:00 a.m. till noon . At 1:00 p.m. the board will interview the candidates during a called meeting at the Central Office auditorium, 307 South Decatur Street. The board is expected to announce the name of the new superintendent at the close of the meeting.