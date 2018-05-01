Summer-Like Warmth !

by Shane Butler

It’s like the switch has been flipped and we’re in a summer-like weather pattern just like that! High pressure will help keep things warm and dry through Friday. Morning temps start out around 60 and climb into the mid to upper 80s by late afternoon. A frontal boundary will move into the region over the upcoming weekend. We expect scattered showers and t-storms both days. Rainfall potential around .25 to .50 inch will be possible. Clouds and rain activity will help hold temps down just a bit with highs in the lower 80s. Sunny and dry conditions return for early next week. Temps will respond with highs back in the mid 80s again.