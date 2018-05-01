Voters Hear from MPS Board Candidates in Forum

by Ellis Eskew



Montgomery Board of Education candidates took turns answering questions at Tuesday night’s forum.

One issue they talked about was charter schools.

“I don’t think this school system is designed for charter schools,” said parent Michelle Summers-Hines. “Number one- we already have private schools. Number two- we already have magnet schools that siphon off your top performers out of schools. So to bring in another element, charter schools will eventually hurt our numbers.”

The incumbents also took the mic to tell what they would do if re-elected and how they would work to get the system back on track.

“I could see the discontentment, if you will, between the incumbents that were present and we don’t need that. That infighting. I am really in favor or a brand new board,” said Shirley Glover.

Another subject the candidates addressed was pay raises across the board.

Some say they had mixed feelings about it.

“I felt kinda both ways on the subject. I believe teachers do deserve a pay raise because they do more than teach. They parent, they mentor, they encourage, they nurture. And at the same time, everyone doesn’t deserve it. There are teachers in the classroom and principals in schools that don’t need to be there,” said Jamal Thomas.

At the end of the night, parents say they are encouraged by what they heard and hope to get to know the candidates better.

“I think now we need to build on this and take it to the next level, which would be an active debate to really see and pick their brains about what they really can do, what they really know for this job, this mighty job that they are pushing for,” said Summers-Hines.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted the forum.

The primary election is June 5th.