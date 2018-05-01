Very Warm Start to May

by Ryan Stinnett

CALM PATTERN FOR ALABAMA: A ridge is building in over the eastern half of the country and stays put until Friday. At the surface, a large high pressure system will move across the Southeast through the week. This will keep us dry and will bring the warmest weather so far this year to Alabama. Look for a high in the mid 80s today and tomorrow, and mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface front will drift down into the northern part of the state Saturday; we will mention scattered showers and thunderstorms, but there is little upper support, and it certainly won’t rain all day. Some sun is possible Saturday with a high around 85°. Then, the GFS model suggests a weak wave of low pressure will move along the front Sunday, with a higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms. But again, no total “wash-out”, and no severe storms are expected. Sunday’s high will be back in the lower 80s with more clouds than sun.

Have a great day!

