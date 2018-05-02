5th Annual Camellia Bowl Set for December 15

by Alabama News Network Staff

The fifth annual Raycom Media Camellia Bowl will be played Saturday, December 15, at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game will feature a team from the Mid-American Conference against a team from the Sun Belt Conference, and will be televised at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

“We are excited to announce that we will be continuing the tradition of kicking off on the opening Saturday of the college football bowl season,” said Johnny Williams, Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Executive Director. “We hope to continue the tradition of exciting and unforgettable games.”

Last year, Middle Tennessee State University defeated Arkansas State University 35-30 in front of more than 20,000 fans.

For up-to-the-minute information, visit camelliabowl.com or follow on Twitter and Facebook.

The Raycom Media Camellia Bowl is one of 14 college bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.