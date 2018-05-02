Attorney General Candidates Face off in Forum

by Ellis Eskew

The Alabama attorney general race is picking up speed.

Four candidates faced off in a forum Wednesday night at Faulkner University.

Those candidates included Chess Bedsole, Alice Martin, Steve Marshall, and Chris Christie.

They talked about everything from public safety to corruption.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says there is one main issue he thinks the next attorney general should address.

“Someone has got to run and really grasp this opioid crisis. The Attorney General is really more of a law enforcement officer. And from what I can gather drugs, and especially the opioid drugs, are devastating our communities,” said Flowers.

Flowers says former Attorney General Troy King, who wasn’t there Wednesday night, is the most likely front runner in this race. Another candidate, Joseph Siegelman, son of former Governor Don Siegelman, also did not attend the forum.