Auburn Agrees to Play NC State in Home-and-Home Series

by Alabama News Network Staff

North Carolina State and Auburn have agreed to a two-game basketball series.

The schools jointly announced the series Wednesday. The Tigers will visit Raleigh on December 19, and Auburn will host the Wolfpack in 2019-20.

Both teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season, with N.C. State finishing 21-12 and Auburn going 26-8.

5/2/2018 2:46:08 PM (GMT -5:00)