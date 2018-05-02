Heating Up!

by Shane Butler

We continue under a mostly sunny and dry weather pattern through Friday. Mornings start out mild but afternoon temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. Fortunately there’s dry air in place, so we’re not dealing with high humidity. A frontal boundary will make its way into the region this weekend. We expect scattered showers and t-storms both days. This won’t be a washout, so no need to cancel any weekend plans. You may just have to dodge a few of the storms at times. Early next week, it’s back to sunny and dry along with 80 plus degree warmth. It seems like summer can’t wait to get started around here!