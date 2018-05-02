News Assistant

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network is accepting applications for a News Assistant for the local CBS affiliate, WAKA-TV and the local ABC affiliate WNCF-TV in Montgomery, AL. This is an entry-level newsroom position. The person hired will assist newscast producers by gathering video, editing clips and occasionally writing or producing for our regular newscasts as well as upload video to networks. The person hired will also be required to write stories and upload video to the website and monitor and update social media platforms. Assistance on the assignment desk as needed. Schedule may vary each week. A college degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred. Please send your resume and cover letter to Human Resources, WAKA-TV, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109 or email jobs@waka.com. No phone calls, please. EOE