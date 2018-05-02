Plans for Prattville Schools to be Discussed

by Danielle Wallace

Could a Prattville city school system be the answer for people in the preferred city, hoping to better the quality of education?

Some people like Denise Thompson, who is a former educator, has mixed opinions.

“I think it’s like a two edge sword because the city would benefit because you would be able to use more of their own money and make better facilities and maybe even build more schools which we need in Prattville – the city limits but I believe the county schools would really suffer,” says Thompson who is also the co-owner of “The Turtle Shell.”

Prattville city council member Marcus Jackson serves on the committee proposing solutions to the current education system…

He says it all boils down to funding.

“The conversation sparked last year when we realized we were losing quite a bit of money to some of our neighboring counties and we decided to sit down and come together and figure out what we need to do,” says Jackson.

Jackson along with several other committee members plan to present a feasibility study to residents Thursday in hopes of getting opinions on the best options.

“We want to present the facts,” says Jackson.

Figures from a recent release by the committee, show that Autauga County ranks third in median income in Alabama, but the least funded county system in the state.

“We want to look at those numbers and see what we need to do to improve the quality of education here for our students and we want to also help our educators,” says Jackson.

Thompson sees customers each day who are teachers. She says better funding could help those teachers who use their own money on school supplies.

“They come in here-they don’t have their fee money yet and they’re using gift certificates from parents that have been generous to give them and they’re using their own money,” says Thompson.

Jackson says it is unfair that teachers have to bare that burden and that is one reason why the public’s help is needed.

“Prattville’s growing and I think we’re going to have to grow and we’re going to have look at what we’re investing,” says Jackson.

A public hearing is set for Thursday, May 2nd to discuss plans for schools in Prattville. It will be at the city council chambers.