Police Search for Suspect Accused of Shooting into Vehicle

by Alabama News Network Staff

Deoggo Foster is wanted by the Montgomery Police Department regarding a criminal investigation.

On Sunday, April 11, investigators said that Foster committed the offense of Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle. The offense occurred in the 7100 block of Eastern Shores Road in Montgomery.

Foster was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver Jeep Patriot.

If you know the current whereabouts of Deoggo Foster, please call the Police or Crime Stoppers, at 215-STOP, immediately. Your tip could lead to a reward.