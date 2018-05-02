Quiet And Warm For Now; Weekend Showers

by Ben Lang

Another warm day is underway for central and south Alabama. Temperatures are already near 80 degrees as of the 11AM readings. It will be a dry and sunny afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be clear and mild with lows near 60. Thursday and Friday could even be a degree or two warmer than today. Many locations reach the upper 80s with a couple 90 degree readings possible across south Alabama. Plenty of sun fills our Thursday and Friday.

Some showers are possible Saturday and Sunday. A cold front approaches the area this weekend, though its going to be losing momentum as it does so. There won’t be too much moisture or lift with the system, so it looks like scattered showers here and there this weekend. Highs this weekend may be a touch cooler thanks to the showers/increased clouds, but still quite warm in the low/mid 80s.

Next week starts off dry with high temps in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. An isolated shower is possible next Wednesday.