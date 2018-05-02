Two Murder Suspects Arrested in Selma, Two Remain at Large

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two murder suspects are behind bars tonight in Selma but the search continues for two others.

Twenty year old Jeffery Bennett of Selma has been arrested and charged with murder, assault – first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

“He turned himself in to authorities this morning. He was questioned in reference to the incident. Gave a statement and he was arrested after that,” said Sgt. Ray Blanks.

Blanks says Bennett is one of four suspects in a Saturday shooting at the Raceway gas station on Highland Avenue that claimed the life of 26 year old Ernest ‘Trey’ Daniels.

Twenty year old Vincent Ellis of Selma has now also been arrested and charged in the shooting.

Blanks says Jimmie Lee Tyus and Darryl Kennedy remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He says anyone with information concerning their whereabouts — call police at (334) 874-2125.