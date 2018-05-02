Unseasonably Warm Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

WARM WEATHER CONTINUES: A ridge is the main feature controlling our weather the rest of the week and will keep us dry and will bring the warmest weather so far this year to Alabama. With mainly sunny conditions through Friday, look for highs in the mid 80s tomorrow followed by mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. There could be a few spots in South Alabama climbing into the 90s by Friday as well.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface front will drift down into the northern part of the state Saturday and we will mention scattered showers and thunderstorms both days this weekend. No “wash outs” by any means as it won’t rain all day, but just be prepared to dodge some rain drops from time to time. Rain amounts should be under 1/2″ for most places, and the sun will be out at times with highs close to 80 degrees both days. Drier air returns Monday, and the first half of the week looks warm and dry with 80s returning for all.

Have a great day!

Ryan