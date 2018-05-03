Ann Moore Chosen as New Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ann Moore has been named the new superintendent for Montgomery Public Schools. She has currently been serving as interim superintendent since January.

Moore was one of four finalists who were interviewed by the school board earlier today. The school system is currently under state intervention for financial and academic issues, and has been under the supervision of interim State School Supt. Ed Richardson.

However, the state school board recently chose Eric Mackey as the new permanent state school superintendent. He would be working with Moore on the future of Montgomery Public Schools as they both take their new positions.

Moore began her work in education in 1972. She has served as superintendent for Huntsville City Schools. In addition, she’s been a teacher, consultant, principal, curriculum specialist, manager of elementary education and deputy superintendent. She has also served as an adjust professor at several Alabama colleges.

Moore has AA and A certificates in K-12, and superintendent certification from Alabama A&M University, a Doctorate in Curriculum Leadership, Personnel and Early Childhood from Vanderbilt University, an Education Specialist in Elementary Education and a Masters in Elementary Education from the University of North Alabama, and a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Hampton University.