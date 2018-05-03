Concerned Citizens Discuss Starting Prattville School System

by Ellis Eskew

Parents and concerned citizens packed the Prattville city council chambers Thursday evening to learn what can be done to improve schools.

“Classrooms don’t have textbooks. They’re on their phones googling textbooks in classrooms. I’ve seen it,” said parent Richard Harrison.

The subcommittee made up of city officials and concerned citizens presented possibilities for moving forward.

“We think there are two options. The fact that we’ve done a study previously, I think there’s an opportunity for them to update that and save some of the cost. Or they may choose we want a new study, an absolute fresh look, and look at some other variables,” said Gregory Gray, subcomittee member.

But the cost of a new study and the possibility of a new school system is not sitting well with some people.

“It makes no sense to spend eighty to hundred million dollars to form a city school system to recoup $3.5 million from Elmore County. That makes no financial sense,” Gerald Cimis.

“So I’d rather take my money and keep the system that we have with no start up costs. We don’t have to build a new school and raise our taxes to fund that. And maybe it’ll grow 10, 15, 20 years and they can revisit the city school system when finances are better,” said Debbie Salvador.

But others say they are willing to do what it takes to improve the schools.

“Can’t put a price tag on our future generation. If it’s raise taxes, raise taxes. I have to pay that too, so be it,” said Harrison.