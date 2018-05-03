Dawson Says ‘He’s Tired of Alabama Being Embarrassed by Scandal and Corruption’

by Alabama News Network Staff

Evangelist turned Republican gubernatorial hopeful Scott Dawson said if people are surprised to see him running for governor, they are not alone. In a way, he is too.

Dawson said in an interview that he got in the race because he was tired of the state being embarrassed by scandals and corruption.

He said while ministry has been his “lane” for 30 years, he doesn’t see being a political amateur as a disadvantage.

The 50-year-old Dawson said some will argue the state needs a seasoned politician or a businessperson as governor. However, he believes the state needs someone “who can cast a vision” for the future.

Dawson, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and state Sen. Bill Hightower are challenging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in the June 5 Republican primary.

