Dr. Ann Moore Chosen as MPS Superintendent

by Danielle Wallace

After serving Montgomery Public Schools at the interim superintendent for the past 3 months, Dr. Ann Moore is here to stay.

“The way that I work is that I never come into a position whether it’s interim or permanent with the idea that I’m just going to kind of keep the seat warm. That’s not what I do,” says Moore.

Three other candidates were involved in the interview process. But Moore her points clear, presenting board members with what she has tackled since serving as interim superintendent.

“When I came in here I started to instantly review and evaluate what was going on with the system from all directions and then started to work with the staff,” says Moore.

Board members asked question after question to each candidate about what they would do to improve the quality of education. But it was Moore that came out on top who some board members say can lead MPS out of intervention.

“I know that she can lead us to have stronger rigor with our students and have everything more systematic and all of those questions that were there today,” says Melissa Snowden.

“All were good candidates. If you had an opportunity to listen to their responses to the questions they were very good,” says board president Robert Porterfield.

The board voted 6-1.

“I don’t make premonitions but my bet is next week you’re going to see that-that salary-I don’t know if she’s going to accept it if it’s lower than two twenty or two-fifteen, two-ten,” says Lesa Keith.

Moore says, one of her main goals is to get the system back to normal and that’s out of intervention.

“I’ll just keep on doing what I already started doing-which is a good way to start,” says Moore.