Face 2 Face: Alice Martin

Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with Attorney General candidate, Alice Martin. Martin is a former Alabama Chief Deputy Attorney General and served as U.S. Attorney for the top 30 Alabama counties .

