Governor Honors Service of Soldiers in Montgomery

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two dozen soldiers were honored by the governor for their excellence in their service to the military and their communities.

The annual Governor’s Outstanding Service Member Awards Luncheon was held at Maxwell Air Force Base Thursday morning.

Honorees were awarded medals and given plaques signed by Governor Kay Ivey.

Ivey says its important to recognize the work done by our soldiers.

“They rise to the occasion any time we’re in crisis whether its in the state or a foreign country,” she said.

They rise and protect our state and our nation.”

Ivey also signed H-B 388 during the program.

The Military Family Jobs Opportunity Act requires professional licensing boards to issue licenses and certificates to military spouses who hold licenses and certificates from other states.