Hotel Armed Robbery Suspect Wanted by Montgomery Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 Suspect Vehicle

2/5 Suspect Vehicle_002

3/5 Suspect_003 (2)

4/5 Suspect (2)

5/5 Suspect_002 (1)









Montgomery investigators have released photos of an unknown subject wanted in reference to an armed robbery investigation.

The suspect is wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred on May 2, in the 10100 block of Chantilly Parkway. The unknown suspect entered a hotel, approached the counter and brandished a small black handgun. The suspect demanded money from the employee and then fled the scene with an unspecified amount of cash.

He was last seen in a silver or gray early 2000 Mitsubishi Galant. There were no reported injuries.

If you can identify this suspect, call the police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP! Your tip could lead to a reward!