Hotel Armed Robbery Suspect Wanted by Montgomery Police
Montgomery investigators have released photos of an unknown subject wanted in reference to an armed robbery investigation.
The suspect is wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred on May 2, in the 10100 block of Chantilly Parkway. The unknown suspect entered a hotel, approached the counter and brandished a small black handgun. The suspect demanded money from the employee and then fled the scene with an unspecified amount of cash.
He was last seen in a silver or gray early 2000 Mitsubishi Galant. There were no reported injuries.
If you can identify this suspect, call the police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP! Your tip could lead to a reward!