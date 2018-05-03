Very Warm Days Continue

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/FRIDAY: Little change in the forecast for the rest of the work week. We stay mainly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s for South/Central Alabama; some locations in South Alabama could register 90° these days. We stay dry as well these two days and though it is very warm, humidity levels remain low, but we all know it will not be long when high humidity and 90s take over our weather.

SUNSPOTS VANISHING FASTER THAN EXPECTED: So far in 2018, the sun has been blank more than half the time. Whole weeks have gone by without a single sunspot. Although forecasters have been expecting sunspots to disappear with the approach of Solar Minimum, it is happening faster than predicted.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A system responsible for the severe weather across the Great Plains will weaken and lift well to the north of Alabama. On the tail end of this system, a weak frontal boundary will drift into the Southeast and will bring the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Alabama. No “wash out” by any means, but just be prepared to dodge some rain drops from time to time during the day. Rain amounts should be under 1/2″ for most places, and the sun will be out at times with highs close to 80 degrees. Sunday looks mostly dry, although a stray shower is possible in a few spots, mainly across our southern communities. Otherwise, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high close to 80°

INTO NEXT WEEK: The ridge will build back in over the region next week and the first half of the week looks warm and dry with highs in the 80s. A few scattered showers could show up over the latter half of the week as moisture levels rise, but with the ridge in place, nothing too widespread, and no risk of severe storms.

Have a great day!

Ryan