Warm & Sunny, Rinse and Repeat

by Ben Lang

We’re off to another mainly sunny start across central and south Alabama. Temperatures are set to reach the mid to upper 80s again today. Tonight looks much like the last couple of nights, with mild temperatures and a clear sky. Lows only fall to the upper 50s and low 60s. Friday essentially looks like a carbon copy of today, with highs in the upper 80s and a mostly sunny sky. Friday night lows, again, only drop into the low 60s.

The weather pattern changes a bit this weekend, with the possibility of scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. A slow moving cold front currently situated across the western plains finally reaches north Alabama Saturday. Showers and maybe a few thunderstorms are possible along the front, but it may not be until Saturday evening that any rain reaches central and south Alabama. Lingering showers are possible Sunday, mainly during the morning, before the front pushes through and away from the area.

Winds turn back to the north behind the front late Sunday/Monday. That provides drier air and a sunny sky to start next week. High temperatures reach the mid 80s. It looks like we could enter a summer-like pattern by next Tuesday. Warm afternoons and isolated afternoon pop up showers are possible next Tuesday through Thursday.