Weekend Showers/T-storms Possible

by Shane Butler

We continue in a warm and dry weather pattern through Friday. A frontal boundary will work into the region over the upcoming weekend. A few showers/t-storms will be possible but we don’t expect much more than that with this system. Temps will start out mild in the 60s but warm in the 80s by afternoon. A mainly dry and warm weather pattern hangs around through most of next week. It seems like we’re quickly heading into what feels like an early summer setup.