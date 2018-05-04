Cavanaugh Leads Fundraising in Lt. Governor Primary

by Alabama News Network Staff

Public Service Commission president Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh has outpaced her Republican opponents in fundraising for the lieutenant governor’s June primary.

Cavanaugh raised nearly $150,000 in April to reach $1.1 million in total contributions. She came into the campaign with more than $500,000 from past runs.

Her closest contender, state Rep. Will Ainsworth, has received just shy of $950,000 total. He also loaned himself $500,000.

State Sen. Rusty Glover raised around $142,000.

The only candidate on the Democratic side, minister Will Boyd, received just over $12,000.

While Glover and Boyd logged contributions almost entirely from individuals, Ainsworth and Cavanaugh raked in support from political action committees and corporations.

Since August 2017, Cavanaugh has received around $67,000 from coal and mining companies, industries connected to the utility-regulating commission where she now works.

