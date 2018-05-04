Cavanaugh Leads Fundraising in Lt. Governor Primary
Public Service Commission president Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh has outpaced her Republican opponents in fundraising for the lieutenant governor’s June primary.
Cavanaugh raised nearly $150,000 in April to reach $1.1 million in total contributions. She came into the campaign with more than $500,000 from past runs.
Her closest contender, state Rep. Will Ainsworth, has received just shy of $950,000 total. He also loaned himself $500,000.
State Sen. Rusty Glover raised around $142,000.
The only candidate on the Democratic side, minister Will Boyd, received just over $12,000.
While Glover and Boyd logged contributions almost entirely from individuals, Ainsworth and Cavanaugh raked in support from political action committees and corporations.
Since August 2017, Cavanaugh has received around $67,000 from coal and mining companies, industries connected to the utility-regulating commission where she now works.
