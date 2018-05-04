Challengers Question the Health of Kay Ivey

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s challengers are indirectly trying to raise questions about the 73-year-old frontrunner’s health ahead of the primary, releasing their own medical information and saying the public should have confidence in the next governor’s health.

State Sen. Bill Hightower, who is 58, released a copy of his medical records and urged other candidates to do the same. Sixty-two-year-old Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle responded Friday by releasing a letter from his doctor saying his health is “very good.”

Ivey’s campaign did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. Ivey told The Associated Press earlier that she get physicals twice yearly and is in good health.

Hightower declined Friday to say if he was questioning Ivey’s health. He said the state needs a governor who “can complete the term.”

