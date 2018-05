Chantilly Hotel Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 aaron pouchie

2/3 Suspect_002 (1)

3/3 chantilly robber





The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in reference to an ongoing robbery investigation.

The Sleep Inn & Suites EastChase hotel, on Chantilly Parkway, was robbed at gunpoint by a man that was later identified as Aaron Pouchie, of Montgomery. Pouchie was was arrested on Thursday, May 3.

He now faces first degree robbery charges.

Pouchie is being held at Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.