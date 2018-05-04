Flirting with 90°…

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: There should be a few more clouds, but it still will be dry and very warm with highs once again in the upper 80s; while a few spots in South Alabama could register 90°.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The system responsible for the severe weather across the Great Plains will weaken and lift well to the north of Alabama. On the tail end of this system, a weak frontal boundary will drift into the Southeast and will bring the risk of scattered showers Saturday into Alabama. Moisture levels are going to be limited so rain amounts should be light and some places will likely not see rain. Sunday looks mostly dry, although a stray shower is possible in a few spots, mainly across our southern communities. Otherwise, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high close to 80° both days.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge will build back in over the regions next week and the first half of the week looks warm and dry with highs in the 80s. A few scattered showers could show up over the latter half of the week as moisture levels rise, but with the ridge in place, nothing too widespread, and no risk of severe storms.

ALSO NEXT WEEK: Ever been fascinated by hurricanes or wondered how in the world people fly safely into them? Have a passion for flying and love viewing various aircraft? Then mark your calendar for the 2018 Hurricane Awareness Tour on May 10th! As part of a week-long tour along the Gulf Coast, the NOAA Hurricane Hunters will be making a stop at the Montgomery Regional Airport (Dannelly Field) on Thursday, May 10th. Come tour two of the Hurricane Hunter aircraft, speak with the pilots, and walk through vendor exhibits from various local agencies and organizations. The event is FREE to the public!

Have a great day!

Ryan