Longtime Paramedic Receives First Responder Award

by Alabama News Network Staff

Charles Grooms, a long time paramedic, walked into some unexpected recognition for his work on the job . Grooms’ colleagues and loved ones were there as he received Alabama News Network’s and Wettermark and Keith’s First Responder’s award.

Grooms may have been surprised to receive the honor but those that know him bests say there’s no one more deserving.

“You’ve got to be a caring person to do this job” said his supervisor Kirk Barett “and to do it as long as he has that’s just a testament to the kind of person he is”.

Grooms is retired from the Montgomery Fire Department, but continues the the life-saving work at Haynes Ambulance Service in Wetumpka. With more than 30 years of Service under his belt, Grooms is certainly the most experienced, and affectionately call “Paw” by his colleagues.

Charles was nominated by his son Billy Grooms.

“He is a good father” said Billy “he’s caring and so his caring spirit and so his caring carries over into his work, where he cares about every and anybody”.

Charles says he knew he wanted to answer the call of duty long before his career started in 1981.

“When I was 6 years old our house burned down at Christmas,and that was part of the reason I went to work with the Montgomery fire department” he explained I always thought if I could do something to keep other kids from using their stuff like we did…that was the main issue, the reason I went to work for he Montgomery fire department”.