MPS Board Members React to Supreme Court’s Ruling Siding with Interim State Superintendent on Sale of Georgia Washington Middle School

by Danielle Wallace

A ruling by the Supreme Court on the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School does not sit well with some Montgomery Public School Board members.

“We’re no longer in a holding pattern. There’s going to be a lot of work,” says board member Melissa Snowden.

The Supreme Court says that Interim Superintendent Ed Richardson’s plans to put Georgia Washington up for sell is not illegal. The Montgomery County Circuit Court has been ordered to dismiss the lawsuit by the Alabama Education Association. Board President Robert Porterfield says the decision is just a quick fix.

“These problems will certainly continue to be apart of Montgomery Public Schools until those that recognize the fact that we’re underfunded start some type of efforts for increasing ad valorem taxes,” says Porterfield.

While some disagree, board member Lesa Keith says she is pleased with the ruling.

“I think it made a very monumental statement not just for not just for the closing of schools and the selling of schools but I think it’s a statement of saying that Georgia Washington didn’t have the standing to do this. AEA really should not have stepped in on this to begin with,” says Keith.

Keith says if AEA steps back, then the board can move forward. Meanwhile, Porterfield says the court’s ruling is not a good move.

“Every child in those schools will have to be relocated or rezoned and that’s certainly not in the best interest of the system here,” says Porterfield.

Despite the downfall, after hearing the court’s ruling, some board members are trying to remain positive as they continue their work with Dr. Ann Moore the new MPS superintendent and the newly chosen State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.

“I believe that between Dr. Mackey and Dr. Moore-I think that we’re finally going to see some fruit of a true intervention, which means help for our district,” says Snowden.

Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone released his statement on the court’s ruling:

“While our legal teams are currently reviewing the details, the Town of Pike Road is pleased that this lawsuit has been resolved by the Supreme Court. The Town of Pike Road has started its work to secure classrooms for the Fall of 2018. At this point, we have employed engineers and architects to design a plan for temporary classrooms. However, we have always believed that it was practical for us to purchase Georgia Washington School from MPS. If this were to happen, Pike Road students would benefit from the classroom space, Ms. Washington’s legacy would be honored and MPS students would benefit from the additional resources. Therefore, if the state would like to re-enter negotiations to sell the school to Pike Road, we would be happy to visit with them and see if a deal can be accomplished.”