One More Dry Afternoon, Rain Possible This Weekend

by Ben Lang

We’re off to another mostly sunny and warm start across central and south Alabama. We’ll remain dry through tonight, though clouds start to increase from our west late today. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Lows tonight fall to near 60 again. Saturday starts dry, but a cold front will slowly sag southward during the day. Some scattered shower or even thunderstorm activity is possible during mainly the afternoon and evening as the front nears. Rain still looks very hit-or-miss, and any storms out there will be sub-severe. Much of the rain should come to an end by the evening. Saturday afternoon highs reach the mid 80s, and Saturday night lows drop to near 60 degrees.

Sunday now looks like a mainly dry day with the cold front pushing through. Drier air should filter in on the backside, resulting in a clearing afternoon sky Sunday. High temperatures reach the lower to mid 80s. Monday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Mid 80s are the theme again next week. We’ll see a decent bit of sun too, but some isolated showers appear possible next Tuesday through Thursday. Low temperatures remain mild, only falling to around 60 each night.