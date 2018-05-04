UPDATE: Troy Police Identify Bank Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Suspect_002

2/3 Suspect

3/3 Suspect_003





The Troy Police Department has identified the suspect in the recent Regions Bank robbery as 41-year-old Joey

Takashima Howard from Skipperville, Alabama. Howard is also a registered sex offender.

The robbery happened at the Regions Bank located on George Wallace Drive on Friday, April 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Still shots from video surveillance shows the suspect’s uncovered face. Investigators say the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to one of the tellers demanding money.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and walked out of the bank with the cash in hand. He was last seen running across Corman Avenue.

If you know where Howard is, call the Troy Police Department at (334) 566-0500 or Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.