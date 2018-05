Weekend Showers Possible

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to be the main weather feature over the deep south. The ridge will weaken a bit allowing a frontal boundary to head our way. Moisture is limited but the front should help ignite a few showers/t-storms on Saturday. The front clears the area and we go back to dry conditions Sunday. A dry and warm weather pattern will settle in for the majority of next week. Have a great weekend!