Wetumpka Rodeo to Help Future Farmers

by Ellis Eskew

Folks in Wetumpka saddled up Friday night to rope and ride at the rodeo.

It’s all to help Future Farmers of America at Wetumpka High School.

Cowboys and cowgirls have come from all over.

“All over, we even got some people from Canada that are entered in the rodeo this weekend. Everything is really good. Really looking for a big crowd tonight,” said Bubba Oubry, Stock Contractor.

They are competing in all the 8 standard events and it’s all for a great cause.

“With agriculture, there is more than just being a farmer… horicultures, this gives back to give proper education skills and funding that they need,” said William Pierce, FFA Alumni Chapter President.

“Also, it’s investing in not only our youth today but our farmers for tomorrow. Our youth for the future . This program will still be in place for them and it’s extremely important,” said Jessie Lynn (aka “The Singing Cowgirl”)

It all goes to help keep the industry alive and help out mini bareback riders like Rodney and RJ Howard.

“Where we were living I saw it, and got interested in it. I wanted to start it and then he started doing it after me,” said Rodney Howard.

The FFA Championship Rodeo will go on Saturday night at the Wetumpka Sports Complex. Tickets are 10 dollars.