Annual Crawfish Boil Benefits Pike Road Patriot Fund

by Danielle Wallace

Many people spent the Saturday, helping out Pike Road while enjoying crawfish.

The Pike Road Crawfish Boil benefits the Pike Road Patriot Fund. The annual event helps students and school programs in the arts and athletics. Thousands of pounds of crawfish were brought in from Louisiana for the boil. Coordinators say, the idea for the event started several years ago by a group of people that wanted to help the school.

“Sometimes folks need a little helping hand and we thought it would be important when the school finally got built to be able to help them out and the lord’s blessed us with the ability to do that,” says committee member Richard White.

Thousands of people attend the Pike Road Crawfish Boil each year.