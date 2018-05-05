Drying Out Tonight; Sunshine Returns Sunday

by Ben Lang

Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms continue to track east across central and south Alabama this evening. This activity will wane in coverage, but we’ll likely stay mostly cloudy to cloudy this evening. Lows fall to near 60 degrees. Drier air returns Sunday thanks to a cold front pushing through the state tonight. Temperatures could be a touch cooler, but still warm in the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Isolated showers appear possible Monday due to a weak disturbance pushing through. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. A couple afternoon showers can’t be totally ruled out Tuesday through Thursday, but overall the week ahead looks very dry.

We’ll also begin a gradual warming trend. Highs reach the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and then the upper 80s Thursday through next weekend. The next decent chance for rain may not be until next Sunday. Enjoy the rest of the weekend!