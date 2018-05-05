One Month Countdown

June Primary Elections are a month away

by Tim Lennox

The Democratic and Republican Parties will elect the candidates to run in November one month from now.

The Primary Elections are on June 5th statewide. Voters have to decide the party primary in which they want to vote. The winners of the party primaries will be on the November ballot, and voters can vote for any candidates they want in that election six months from tomorrow.

Alabama News Network has been interviewing the candidates in some of the primary contests in the “Face2Face” series. You can watch one of them with an official from the Secretary of State’s office HERE. He talks about crossover voting and other election issues.

You’ll find interviews with many of the candidates HERE. The polls will be open 7:00 AM till 7:00 PM on June 5th.

Secretary of State John Merrill will be our Face to face guest on Tuesday May 8th in the 5:00 PM News on CBS 8 and in the 5:30 PM News on ABC 32.