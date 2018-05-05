Voters Get to Know Republican Candidates at “Coffee With the Candidates”

by Danielle Wallace

Some voters attended a “Coffee with the c=Candidates” event in downtown Montgomery Saturday. It was coordinated by the Montgomery County Republican Executive Committee.

“I like to cast a vote that’s an intelligent vote and I felt like I couldn’t do that if I had no idea who some of the names on the ballot were,” says Jan Bennett.

Voters say they are paying closer attention to some races more than others.

“I listened to several of the candidates running for the different judge races and that’s very important. That’s one of the more important one’s actually because they’re dealing with our laws and how our constitution is read and how our constitution is used in laws,” says Lyn Arnberg.

Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers says events like this can help candidates who are not well known by voters.

“They’re usually familiar with the governor’s race. Maybe the lieutenant governor, maybe congress but the secondary races like treasurer, secretary of state, the public service commission, attorney general-those races they like to get the exposure,” says Flowers.

“I was very impressed with most of the candidates. I did make a few decisions sitting here. I’ve still got a few that I will pray about that are up in the air,” says Bennett.

Some voters say they wish more people had come to hear candidates as the primary is one month from now.

“I think for one thing- it encourages the candidates to know that the local people are interested -the people that they are going to serve and it helps us to have a more informed opinion,” says Bennett.

The primaries in Alabama are set for June 5th. Voters will have to choose whether to vote in the Republican or Democratic Primary.