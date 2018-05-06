Warmest Week of 2018 (So Far) Begins

by Ben Lang

Yesterday’s rain is long gone, and now we’re heading back to an extended dry and warm weather pattern. We’ll have some cool-ish nights ahead first though. The sky remains clear tonight with lows falling to the upper 50s. Plenty of sunshine fills our Monday, and high temperatures reach the mid 80s. Monday night lows fall into the upper 50s/low 60s. Tuesday’s highs reach the mid 80s, and we’ll enjoy plenty of sun through the day. Isolated showers can’t be totally ruled out Wednesday and Thursday, but the chance for rain is 10% at best. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday reach the upper 80s.

For Friday and next weekend, many locations across central and south Alabama will be close to the 90° mark. Rain remains unlikely until next Sunday/Monday with the approach of a front. Enjoy the May warmth and quiet weather pattern this week!