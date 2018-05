Breaking: Macon County Schools Closed Due to “credible threat”

by Andrew James

Macon County Schools are closed today after officials say a “credible threat” was posted online.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, the decision to cancel classes was made after talking with Macon County Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Brooks in an effort to keep students safe.

