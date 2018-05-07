Downtown Prattville Warehouse Fire Under Investigation

by Andrew James

The Prattville Fire Department has investigated three suspicious fires in recent weeks. The first was at the Kasai plant in March, then a post office fire in April and now a vacant warehouse went up in flames last night.

The Old Gurney Warehouse building in downtown Prattville was destroyed by a fire late Sunday night. Assistant Fire Marshall Craig Allen says firefighters were first called to a smoke investigation around 8 p.m. Sunday but didn’t find a source. Then they were called back when someone reported seeing a fiery glow. The building did not have any utilities or electricity. Now investigators are looking for any clues as to what caused the fire.

“This is not a residential home, it’s a vacant structure so we’re looking at any evidence of juveniles being in the building…anything that may indicate arson.” explained

No one was injured in this fire. If you have any information you’re asked to call the Prattville Fire Department at 334-595-0300.