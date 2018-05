Feels A Lot Like Summer !

by Shane Butler

Our weather pattern has the look and feel of summer all week. Mornings start out mild in the lower 60s but its mid to upper 80s by late afternoon. You can expect lots of sunshine and a mainly dry weather pattern. High pressure will help keep it this way through the week. Our next chance for any shower activity will hold off until early next week. Seems like summer has arrived early and there’s no letting up anytime soon.