Noon Update: Getting Almost Hot Out There

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TODAY: A weak surface boundary will be working through Central Alabama today bringing with it a very small risk of isolated showers or thunderstorms. If any of these showers pop during the afternoon or early evening hours, they will be over the northern parts of the area, and will be gone by sunset. The sky will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with afternoon highs hitting the mid-80s. For tonight, the sky will be mainly clear and lows will dip down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

DRY, VERY WARM WEEK: With ridging in place over the Southeast for the week, we can expect to see mostly clear skies with warm temperatures each day. Afternoon highs will start off in the mid-80s on Tuesday and finish of the week on Friday in the mid to upper 80s. There may be a few isolated to scattered showers over the northern parts of the area on late Wednesday into the day on Thursday, but those chance look very small at this point. The rest of the week will be completely dry

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Another great weekend in store for Central Alabama, if you don’t mind the temperatures approaching the “Hot” category. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots hitting the 90s. No rain expected until possibly late Sunday evening.

NOAA’s “Hurricane Hunter” Aircraft Pay A Visit To Montgomery This Week!!!

Ever been fascinated by hurricanes or wondered how in the world people fly safely into them? Have a passion for flying and love viewing various aircraft? Then mark your calendar for the 2018 Hurricane Awareness Tour on May 10th! As part of a week-long tour along the Gulf Coast, the NOAA Hurricane Hunters will be making a stop at the Montgomery Regional Airport (Dannelly Field) on Thursday, May 10th. Come tour two of the Hurricane Hunter aircraft, speak with the pilots, and walk through vendor exhibits from various local agencies and organizations. The event is FREE to the public! We’ll have great weather, so you can’t use that as an excuse to not come.

Have a great day!

Ryan