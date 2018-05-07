Montgomery County Arrests: April 30-May 6 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: May 7, 2018 1:53 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/39Danny Wheat Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Arson 2nd Degree-Insurance Fraud Show Caption Hide Caption 2/39Antonio Timmons Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied, Pistol Carrying without License, Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree (2 counts), & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 3/39Hunter Thomas Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Forgery 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 4/39Thomas Sweat Arrest Date: 5/5/18 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended, Insurance Fraud, & Residential Building without License Show Caption Hide Caption 5/39Khailah Spencer Arrest Date: 5/5/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 6/39Eric Smith Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 7/39Derwin Smith Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 8/39Deborah Smith Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/39Gregory Shuford Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 10/39Mary Rodgers Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 11/39Ronald Roberts Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Possession of Marijuana 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 12/39Glenn Riggins Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 13/39Michael Revere Jr. Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 14/39Keith Randle Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Hunting without Permission-Conservation Fishing Show Caption Hide Caption 15/39Aaron Pouchie Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 16/39Derrick Pickett Arrest Date: 5/5/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 17/39Justin Owens Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Harassment & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 18/39Jeanette Owens Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 19/39Torrie Monney Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/39Lorenzo McDaniels Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 21/39Allen McClendon Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation, Speeding Less than 25 MPH, & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 22/39Maurice McAdory III Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 23/39Valentino Martin Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 24/39Tuan Luong Arrest Date: 5/5/18 Charge(s): Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building or Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 25/39Joyce King Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied) & Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 26/39Ashley Jones Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts), Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Unlawful Manufacture of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 27/39Darrell James Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 28/39Jeffery Hollon Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 29/39Jerome Henderson Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): Indecent Exposure, Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Bad Checks (10 counts), & Obstructing Justice Using False Identity Show Caption Hide Caption 30/39Jaderrian Hardy Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Murder & By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 31/39Jeffery Hand Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 32/39Fredrick Gardner Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Failure to Dim Lights, & Violation of Community Notification Act Show Caption Hide Caption 33/39Shabrika Farris Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 34/39Darnay Everett Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 35/39Samuel Evans Arrest Date: 5/5/18 Charge(s): Burglary III, Probation Violation, & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 36/39Jeffery Culver Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 37/39Michael Calhoun Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 38/39Adam Bush Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked (3 counts), No Seat Belt, Operating without License, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance (3 counts), & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 39/39Terrence Andrews Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st, Burglary III, Criminal Mischief 3rd, & Domestic Violence-Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates April 30th through May 6th, 2018. 