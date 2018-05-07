Montgomery County Arrests: April 30-May 6

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/39 Danny Wheat Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Arson 2nd Degree-Insurance Fraud

2/39 Antonio Timmons Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied, Pistol Carrying without License, Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree (2 counts), & Theft of Property 1st

3/39 Hunter Thomas Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Forgery 2nd

4/39 Thomas Sweat Arrest Date: 5/5/18 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended, Insurance Fraud, & Residential Building without License

5/39 Khailah Spencer Arrest Date: 5/5/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency



6/39 Eric Smith Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

7/39 Derwin Smith Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

8/39 Deborah Smith Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Probation Violation

9/39 Gregory Shuford Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

10/39 Mary Rodgers Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Meth



11/39 Ronald Roberts Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Possession of Marijuana 1st (2 counts)

12/39 Glenn Riggins Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

13/39 Michael Revere Jr. Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

14/39 Keith Randle Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Hunting without Permission-Conservation Fishing

15/39 Aaron Pouchie Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st



16/39 Derrick Pickett Arrest Date: 5/5/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

17/39 Justin Owens Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Harassment & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

18/39 Jeanette Owens Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

19/39 Torrie Monney Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation

20/39 Lorenzo McDaniels Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



21/39 Allen McClendon Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation, Speeding Less than 25 MPH, & Theft of Property 3rd

22/39 Maurice McAdory III Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts)

23/39 Valentino Martin Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

24/39 Tuan Luong Arrest Date: 5/5/18 Charge(s): Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building or Vehicle

25/39 Joyce King Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied) & Theft of Property 4th



26/39 Ashley Jones Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts), Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Unlawful Manufacture of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

27/39 Darrell James Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol

28/39 Jeffery Hollon Arrest Date: 4/30/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd

29/39 Jerome Henderson Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): Indecent Exposure, Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Bad Checks (10 counts), & Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

30/39 Jaderrian Hardy Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Murder & By Order of the Court



31/39 Jeffery Hand Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

32/39 Fredrick Gardner Arrest Date: 5/4/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Failure to Dim Lights, & Violation of Community Notification Act

33/39 Shabrika Farris Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

34/39 Darnay Everett Arrest Date: 5/1/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment

35/39 Samuel Evans Arrest Date: 5/5/18 Charge(s): Burglary III, Probation Violation, & Theft of Property 3rd



36/39 Jeffery Culver Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

37/39 Michael Calhoun Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

38/39 Adam Bush Arrest Date: 5/3/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked (3 counts), No Seat Belt, Operating without License, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance (3 counts), & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

39/39 Terrence Andrews Arrest Date: 5/2/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st, Burglary III, Criminal Mischief 3rd, & Domestic Violence-Harassment















































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates April 30th through May 6th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.