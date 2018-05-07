Morning Pledge: St. James School-Mr. Beard’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Morning Pledge is brought to you by the Montgomery Biscuits and was presented by Mr. Beard’s 4th grade class from Saint James School!

Related Posts

Morning Pledge: St. James School-Mrs. Arnold’...
Morning Pledge: St. James School-Mrs. Rodgers̵...
Morning Pledge: St. James School-Ms. BroughtonR...
Morning Pledge: St. James School-Mrs.Sherman’...