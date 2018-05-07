Nearly 500 to Graduate Saturday from Tuskegee University

by Alabama News Network Staff

At its 133rd Spring Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 12 , the university will award 392 bachelor’s degrees, 31 master’s degrees and one doctoral degree. At its College of Veterinary Medicine Spring Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 5, the university awarded 66 doctoral degrees in veterinary medicine.

The May 12 ceremony — beginning at 10 a.m. in the Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James Arena — will feature remarks by Barron M. Witherspoon Sr., a 1985 economics graduate and Procter & Gamble’s current global vice president for industry affairs. A 33-year P&G veteran, Witherspoon leads the company’s external relationships and partnerships with trade associations and thought leaders that affect public policy and industry standards across the consumer goods industry. He also oversees development of the company’s global trade policies and practices.

Saturday’s ceremony also will include the presentation of an honorary degree to civil rights legend and Tuskegee-based attorney Fred D. Gray. Gray — whose list of previous legal clients includes Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — has championed and safeguarded the civil rights of others for more than half a century through a number of landmark Alabama legal decisions.

The May 12 ceremony, a ticketed event, will be live-streamed online at www.tuskegee.edu/live. Overflow seating will be available for guests on campus and without tickets in the university's Luther Foster Hall and the University Chapel.

For more information about the May 12 ceremony and other commencement-related events scheduled the week of May 7, visit www.tuskegee.edu/commencement