Alabama River Provides Economic Boost in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

When the temperature starts to increase so does the amount of boating activity on the Alabama River in Selma.

Hanging out on the river is a favorite way to beat the heat — when the heat is on.

Boaters in Selma have direct access to about a 100-mile stretch of the river.

Recreational boating provides a huge economic boost to the local economy each year.

Scott Brech and his family has been selling and servicing boats at Brech Marine & Supply in Selma since 1983.

“In a weekends time, especially if we go to like the city marina in Selma, you’ll see on a Saturday afternoon, you may see 60 to 80 boats in the water,” said Brech.

“All those guys filled up here in town. It really does add into the economy each year.”

Several fishing tournaments held on the river draw fishermen and spectators to the city each year.